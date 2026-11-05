undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Appliance Warehouse Is Betting That In Addition To Best Price, Superior Service Matters.
By Robert Bloomingfield,4 days ago
When a refrigerator or washing machine fails, most households want two things: the best price and a retailer they can rely on. For many shoppers, getting both has meant choosing between large national chains and smaller local stores. That choice may be getting harder as the market contracts. The number of household appliance stores in the U.S. fell by an average of 3.3% a year between 2020 and 2025, to 13,317 businesses, according to IBISWorld.