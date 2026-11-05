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'Runners return home for crucial swing in San Antonio
7 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, UTSA Volleyball returns to the Convocation Center for the penultimate week of the regular season. The ‘Runners are slated to welcome Rice and Wichita State this Friday and Sunday, respectively. Head coach Carol Price-Torok’s bunch eyes a 2-0 weekend and looks to climb back into the American Conference’s top eight before the league’s tournament later this month.