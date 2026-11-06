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Scarlett Johansson Teases Challenging Secret Role in Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman: Part II’
By Paulina Colosio,8 days ago
Scarlett Johansson in The Batman: Part II is, officially, a name on a cast list and nothing more. She has now said more about how hard the part was to play than Warner Bros. has said about what the part is. Director Matt Reeves posted her casting on X on May 14, 2026 with no character attached to it, and nobody at the studio or DC Studios has named one since.