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Sports Secrets of Success Shared at Transportation Director Summit
By Claudia Newton,8 days ago
FRISCO, Texas – Using examples from sports and business, Ross Bernstein schooled student transportation leaders on the Champion’s Code. Author of over 50 books and a speaker on every continent – even Antarctica – Bernstein drew from his experience in locker rooms, press boxes, dugouts and sidelines to demonstrate that “being a champion is about doing the little things the right way.”
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