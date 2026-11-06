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Democrats in Prince George’s Co. talk about their wish list for the new Congress
By John Domen,8 days ago
Whether it was a blue wave or a tsunami, local leaders believe the Democratic takeover of Congress next year could bode well for Prince George’s County. In discussions before and after the election, it became clear that Democrats expect to flex some muscle and push back on federal job cuts and relocations that hit the D.C. region, especially Prince George’s County, very hard.