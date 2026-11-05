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Franklin Covey Sees FY2027 Growth as Q4 Profitability Improves
4 days ago
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) projected modest revenue growth and potentially stronger earnings expansion for fiscal 2027 after lower sales but improved profitability in its fiscal fourth quarter. The company expects its Enterprise North America business to generate most of the coming year’s reported revenue growth as it increases investment in a revamped sales model.