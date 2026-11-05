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Hawkeyes Release 2027 Spring Schedule
5 days ago
Men's Golf November 05, 2026 The University of Iowa men’s golf team will host two tournaments among its seven-event spring tournament slate during the 2027 spring schedule. IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s golf team will host two tournaments among its seven-event spring tournament slate during the 2027 spring schedule, the announcement was made Thursday by head coach Tyler Stith. The Hawkeyes will host the Calusa Cup from April 4-6 at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It is the seventh consecutive season the program will host the prestigious event. Two weeks later, Iowa will return...