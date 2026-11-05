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Thursday Night Football Week 9 Best Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens
By Nate Lundy,7 days ago
Week 9 of the NFL season is where the pretenders start making offseason plans and the true contenders separate themselves from the pack. The Thursday Night Football spotlight shifts to M&T Bank Stadium tonight as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. MT on Amazon Prime Video. For those of us looking for a betting edge, a standalone primetime game is a prime opportunity to isolate value and exploit market inefficiencies.