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Augusta Leads Pearl at Kalauoa Invitational, Rossouw Atop Individual Leaderboard
By Via Augusta University,,3 days ago
The Augusta University men's golf team holds a 10-shot lead at the Pearl at Kalauoa Invitational, with Pieter Rossouw Jr. and Andries van der Vyver occupying the top two spots on the individual leaderboard late in the second round. The Jaguars stand at 4-under par through 16 holes of round two after opening with a 2-over-par first round. Augusta is 6-under in the second round, leading the 17-team field ahead of Loyola Marymount at 6-over. West Virginia and Hawaii are tied for third at 13-over. Rossouw leads the individual field at 3-under par. After an even-par opening round, he is...