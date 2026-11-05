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Cynthia Lang Named MVC Golfer of the Week
By Via Illinois State University Athletics,,6 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After a seventh-place finish at the 2026 Samford Intercollegiate, Illinois State freshman Cynthia Lang has been named the final Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week for the fall season. Lang placed seventh with rounds of 77, 72, and 77 for a 54-hole score of 226. Her second-round 72 is tied for the 29th-best single-round score by an ISU freshman in program history, and her 226 is her second-lowest score of her young collegiate career and tied for the 30th-lowest by a Redbird freshman. This season she has a scoring average of 76.6 – third lowest...
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