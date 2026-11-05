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Annual Jingle Bell Sip & Shop brings festive holiday shopping to Downtown Bryan
By Desiree Ibarra,7 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Holiday shoppers in Downtown Bryan can check off their gift lists this weekend while helping give foster children across the Brazos Valley a voice. The annual Jingle Bell Sip & Shop brings together nine local businesses for an evening of festive drinks, holiday shopping, and community giving. Participants receive a commemorative wine glass, a shopping tote, and a map of participating downtown stops.
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