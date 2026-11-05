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Morgan Blythe Honored by Sun Belt
By Via Georgia Southern University Athletics,,6 days ago
NEW ORLEANS – Georgia Southern fourth-year athlete Morgan Blythe has been named the Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Month for his play in October, as announced Thursday. Morgan Blythe averaged 70.0 per round over six rounds in the month of October as the Eagles wrapped up fall play. In his final event, Blythe shot a 70-70-67 (207; -9) to tie for second at the prestigious Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational and help lead the team to a second-place finish. Blythe led the scoring on the par 5s, playing them at -9 with a pair of eagles and Georgia…