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Bellarmine golf’s Brown named 2026 J.W. Janes Award recipient
By Via Bellarmine University Athletics,,6 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University Director of Golf Bruce Brown was recently named by the Kentucky Golf Association as its recipient of the 2026 J.W. Janes Award. Established in 1985, the J.W. Janes Award is the highest honor presented by the KGA, recognizing individuals whose exceptional service, leadership and lasting contributions have helped shape and advance amateur golf throughout the state. "I have been very fortunate to teach many great players in the State of Kentucky: state champions, Kentucky Open winners, NCAA champions. The J.W. Janes award means so much to me. To win the highest honor in Kentucky Golf...