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Buchanan earns top 20 at Samford Intercollegiate
By Via Bellarmine University Athletics,,3 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Junior Abigayle Buchanan earned a top 20 as the Bellarmine University women's golf team competed Monday-Wednesday in the three-round Samford Intercollegiate at Inverness Country Club. Buchanan tied for 19th (234) after carding a 77 and 76 over the first two rounds. Sophomore Taylor Dunkle tied for 22nd (236) while also delivering a pair of rounds in the 70s, including a 77 on the final day. Junior Geriann Ackermann tied for 32nd (242) and her final-round 75 was Bellarmine's lowest round of the tournament. Freshman Ali Scott finished 41st (248) and junior Raquelle Nelson was 45th (253). Sophomore...