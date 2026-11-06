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Updated Count Shows Little Change in Supervisor, Santa Barbara Mayor Races
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Executive Editor,7 days ago
Updated ballot counts released Thursday afternoon kept Fifth District supervisor candidate Ricardo Valencia and city of Santa Barbara mayor candidate Eric Friedman ahead in their respective races. A Thursday vote count showed 40.2% turnout countywide so far and 61,745 uncounted ballots. That includes 1,000 ballots that need to be cured,...