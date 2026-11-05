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Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke’s $3.7 Billion Quarter Tests His A.I. Shopping Strategy
By Rachel Curry,7 days ago
Shopify CEO and co-founder Tobi Lütke is pushing deeper into payments as the company’s third-quarter results show revenue up 32 percent, exceeding $3.7 billion, and the total value of merchandise sold through its technology in excess of $119 billion—but the more revealing story is not the quarter itself. Rather, it’s the culmination of decisions by Lütke, who has doubled down on Shopify’s transition from a subscription-based software company to an A.I.-savvy fintech giant powering the world’s purchases.