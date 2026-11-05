undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
8 arrested in deadly block party mass shooting, 2 on the run
By Zoe WellsTy GrantGray News staff,7 days ago
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - More people have been charged in connection with a deadly Georgia mass shooting that left two people dead and 44 injured. In a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 5, law enforcement officials announced that eight people were charged following multiple searches across Crisp, Dooly and Houston counties.