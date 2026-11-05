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Maaz’s Chicken (Franklin, NH)
4 days ago
One of the activities we’ve tried to focus on here at Offbeat Eats is taking all those interesting-looking places that we keep driving by, and actually stopping to check them out. In this case, we had gone to Newfound Lake in early September to enjoy the spectacular early Fall weather. That drive takes us right through Franklin, NH (where we usually stop at Vulgar Brewing Company), but this time we had a different destination in mind: Maaz’s Chicken.