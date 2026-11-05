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Art on The Beach Community Market
3 days ago
Discover something extraordinary on Sullivan’s Island! Join us Sunday, November 8, from 11 AM–3 PM at 2114 Middle Street for the Art on the Beach Community Market, featuring a thoughtfully curated collection of local artists, makers, and one-of-a-kind treasures. Free and open to all, this charming seaside shopping experience is part of the larger Art on the Beach celebration benefiting Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services.