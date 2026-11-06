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Election 2026: Political newcomer Kevin Pflager defeats two-term Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike
By John Chapman,7 days ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Kevin Pflager, a 30-year-old political newcomer, defeated two-term incumbent Mayor Rusty Hike in the Bellevue mayoral election on Tuesday. Pflager is the mayor-elect. He will take office on the date of the first regular City Council meeting in December. Transparency in city government. Pflager said he...
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