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High school football: 13 Lane County teams earn shot at the playoffs
7 days ago
Thirteen Lane County football programs are moving onto this week’s state playoffs after the regular season wrapped up last week. Four will enter the postseason as partial or full league champions: Sheldon and Willamette split the 6A-Special District 2 title after the Irish won a thriller last Friday night, while Thurston won the 5A-Special District 5 championship and Triangle Lake bagged the 1A six-man Special District 2 crown.