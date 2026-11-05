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The Rodeo Welcomes Clint Pasche as Chief Marketing Officer
By rodeohouston,4 days ago
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo today announced that Clint Pasche will join the organization as chief marketing officer, bringing extensive experience in marketing, leadership, organizational positioning, communications and brand strategy at a pivotal time for the organization. “Clint brings the strategic perspective, leadership and deep understanding of Houston that...