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Arkansas Employment Career Center opens Pine Bluff campus
By Eplunus Colvin,8 days ago
The Arkansas Employment Career Center Career School celebrated the grand opening of its new Pine Bluff campus Thursday (Nov. 5), expanding access to career training, professional certifications and workforce development opportunities for residents throughout Southeast Arkansas and the Delta. Community leaders, educators, business representatives and local officials joined AECC President...
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