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Relyance’s Morgan to lead Jefferson Bancshares; Scott Pittillo named new CEO of bank
By Special to the Commercial,7 days ago
Chuck Morgan will transition from chairman and CEO of Relyance Bank to chairman and CEO of Jefferson Bancshares Inc., effective Jan. 1, Relyance announced Thursday (Nov. 5). Morgan, a 39-year employee of Relyance, will continue to serve on the bank’s board of directors and “remain actively involved in the organization’s future,” according to a news release.