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Alex Highsmith reveals what has helped the Steelers’ defense play at a high level
By Joey Bray,8 days ago
One small change seems to have made a huge impact on the Steelers defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense held the Cleveland Browns to season lows in points and rushing yards in their dominant 27-6 victory at Acrisure Stadium this past Sunday. As they enter the bye, the Steelers defense ranks third in scoring defense, allowing just 18 points per game through eight games. However, it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows for the defensive unit early in the season.