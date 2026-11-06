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Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter to kick off Giving Machine return in Southern Nevada
By Martha Cruz,8 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A beloved holiday tradition returns for its eighth year, giving Southern Nevadans another chance to give back this season. The Giving Machine is back in Southern Nevada with locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, launching Thursday, November 12, at Downtown Summerlin. Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is slated to kick things off at 10:30 a.m., making the inaugural donation of the 2026 season.
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