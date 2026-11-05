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Nominations now open for annual administrative professional, state classified staff awards
By CSU MarComm Staff,5 days ago
It’s time to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary individuals who make the CSU community exceptional. Nominations are invited for the four annual awards honoring administrative professional or state classified employees who deserve to be celebrated for their outstanding achievements. Nominations have the power to uplift and inspire colleagues,...