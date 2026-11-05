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Citrus Heights approves spending plan for $600K in annual federal funding
7 days ago
By Sara Beth Williams– — Citrus Heights City Council members approved a spending plan for anestimated $600,000 in annual federal Community Development Block Grant funding in October. The funding is allocated toward multiple nonprofits, infrastructure improvement projects, and regional housing-related programs. The allocations are outlined in the city’s...