undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Henderson police cite over 200 drivers in pedestrian safety crackdown
By Brittany Defran,8 days ago
HENDERSON (FOX5) — Traffic officers stopped more than 250 motorists and issued over 200 citations during a multi-week pedestrian safety enforcement operation, according to the Henderson Police Department. The enforcement initiative, which ran from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31, 2026, marked the department’s first event under the 2027 Joining...
2