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An October fitness event is paying off for women needing help with breast exams.
By Eric Lampkin,7 days ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- An October fitness event is paying off for women needing help with breast exams. The proceeds from the 5th Annual Zumba in Pink event in Columbus have been tallied and today Stephanie Jones, along with representatives from the City of Columbus and Columbus Parks and Recreation presented a check for 12 thousand five hundred dollars to the Imaging Center of Columbus.