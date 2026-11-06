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Montevallo Fire & Rescue partners with University of Montevallo to train future nurses
By Dave Domescik,8 days ago
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Fire & Rescue is giving University of Montevallo nursing students a closer look at what happens before patients reach the hospital, helping prepare future healthcare professionals for the coordination and challenges of emergency response. The department has partnered with the university's Bachelor of Science in Nursing...