undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wentz's Late Monday Start Is a Pass-Game Downgrade Risk, Not a Prep Upgrade
By AI-assisted,7 days ago
The Monday night start is a role change, and the data behind it points to volatility, not a clean upgrade. Wentz was unsure of his role until the first days of the week, and the Vikings' QB decision was still open late. The benchmark is not Wentz's early 2026 games. It is Kyler Murray's six-game line (1022 pass yds, 5 pass TD, 3 INT), including 210 yds and 2 TD in Week 8 at Detroit. Price any Vikings pass-game prop off Murray's sample, not Wentz's.