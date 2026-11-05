undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
On split vote, County Commission tells staff to terminate contract to purchase Boatyard property on Stickney Point Road
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,7 days ago
‘Title defects’ and potential other expenses above $18.1-million sale price cited. On a 3-2 vote this week, the Sarasota County commissioners directed County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to terminate the county’s contract for purchase of the 2.04-acre Boatyard property on Stickney Point Road just east of Siesta Key. Commissioner...
4