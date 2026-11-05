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Lock's Elbow Only Matters if Darnold Goes Down, and Darnold's Turnovers Are the Bigger Number
By AI-assisted,7 days ago
Drew Lock's elbow is improving, but the only decision it changes is whether Seattle has a usable backup if Sam Darnold misses time. Lock is the No. 2 QB, and his 2026 sample is thin and dated. Treat his practice volume as an injury-report signal, not a roster move. The more useful number is Darnold's ball security, not Lock's arm.