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Lions and Bears Defensive Depth Stories Headline Quiet Tuesday League Roundup
By AI-assisted,8 days ago
The league's quiet Tuesday produced two stories about defensive depth, and one of them is about a neck injury. Detroit's roster moves and Chicago's injured reserve placement are both dated November 4, and neither changes a lineup on its own. Both still say something about how the next few weeks will go for two defenses that can't afford to get thin.