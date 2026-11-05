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This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
By City & State,7 days ago
There are the wins obvious from orbit – such as the staggering breadth of Democratic victories across the board in Tuesday’s midterm elections – and then there are the wins that are harder to see at first glance, but are arguably no less important. In that category, we consider it a win that 2026’s elections were clean and uncontested, free of dark suggestions of fraud; that no major issues were reported around ballot integrity or ICE activity at polling places; and that opinion polls themselves, while underestimating the force of Tuesday’s “blue tsunami,” were nonetheless generally accurate in predicting winners – all of which goes a long way toward restoring Americans’ sometimes-shaky faith in our electoral democracy.