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Hackett's 'System' Answer Is the Tell: Don't Price a Gardner Passing-Game Spike Yet
By AI-assisted,7 days ago
Hackett's answer was a scheme disclaimer, not a scheme change. The thesis that Gardner Minshew II is driving a quarterback-specific rebuild does not survive the transcript or the game logs. The fantasy value still sits with the targets who already own roles. The feed has no game lines or props tied to this, so the read is about usage, not price.