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Why Giving Back Is Good Business: Lee Company Highlights the Value of Community Involvement
5 days ago
Strong businesses help build strong communities. For Lee Company, giving back isn’t just about supporting a cause. It’s about bringing employees, customers, and neighbors together to make a meaningful difference. As a family-owned business serving communities since 1944, Lee Company believes corporate philanthropy offers benefits beyond charitable contributions....