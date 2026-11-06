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Respiratory illnesses rise across Louisiana, CVS pharmacist urge residents to get vaccinated for flu season
By Kelly Hunt,7 days ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As respiratory illness season gets underway, health officials and local pharmacists are urging Louisiana residents to protect themselves and their families by getting an annual flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu symptoms typically surface within two to four days...
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