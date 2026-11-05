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With Amendment 3’s passage, County and City of Sarasota leaders talk of action already planned to deal with ramifications
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,7 days ago
County administrator references ‘recession budget’ for coming years. Early on during the Sarasota County Commission meeting on Nov. 4, Chair Ron Cutsinger addressed the passage of Amendment 3, which has been anticipated to reduce county property tax revenue by close to $47 million in the 2028 fiscal year and slightly more than $87 million in the 2029 fiscal year.
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