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Flock Cameras have made their way to campus
7 days ago
As FSC students rounded Lake Hollingsworth on their way to move-in for the academic year, they may have noticed camera fixtures that previously had gone unnoticed: Flock cameras. The solar-powered posts that host these cameras can be seen facing Lake Hollingsworth Drive next to the Becker Business Building and around Lake Hollingsworth near Collins Lane. Another near the intersection of Frank Lloyd Wright and Johnson Avenue stands without the camera itself.
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