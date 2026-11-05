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Leon County elections supervisor outlines post-election steps for 2026 general election
By Fox 49 Staff,3 days ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. -- Even after Election Day, Leon County election officials still have several steps to complete before final results are certified for the 2026 General Election, including reviewing a small number of outstanding ballots and conducting a full post-election audit. “Although Election Day has passed, the General Election...