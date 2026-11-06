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We are seeing big improvements on this week’s drought monitor
By Avaionia Smith,8 days ago
Chief Meteorologist Avaionia Smith: November 5, 2026 — Good Evening and Happy Thursday! Cloudy skies move in through Thursday, but not expecting any rain. Sunny skies will return by Friday as highs remain in the mid to low 50s over the next couple of days. Highs increase for the weekend and into next week warming to the 60s. Overnight lows are in the low 30s, so more cold night lie ahead. Rain will be hard to find, but the drought has improved from last week.