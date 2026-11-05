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Pickerington Local Schools' tax levy failure triggers immediate cuts to extracurricular activities
By WOSU 89.7 NPR News,6 days ago
The Pickerington Local Schools' income tax levy failed on Tuesday, triggering immediate cuts to extracurricular activities. Superintendent Charles Smialek said Pickerington schools have immediately suspended all extracurricular activities below the varsity level. This includes activities such as the National Honor Society and student council. “We were at least able to...
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