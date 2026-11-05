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Most Sarasota County and City of Sarasota offices and facilities to be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
No changes to take place in regard to garbage, recycling and yard waste collections. Most Sarasota County and City of Sarasota offices and facilities will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, both local governments have announced. Garbage, recycling and yard waste collections will continue as regularly...
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