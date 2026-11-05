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Ex-Bernalillo Deputy Indicted Again, Accused of Trading DWI Dismissals for a Grill
By Jill Monroe,4 days ago
A federal grand jury has indicted former Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy Paul Jessen Jr. on charges that he used his badge to help a defense attorney get DWI cases thrown out across New Mexico, accepting a grill, a flat-screen television and a toolbox in exchange, according to court documents. The indictment alleges the scheme ran from March 2018 through January 2024 — nearly six years — and comes just months after Jessen was convicted in a separate federal case tied to tipping off DEA targets.
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