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Thousands attend Project Pride SRQ’s Gulfcoast Pride Festival & Street Party
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
Community event in Rosemary District draws all ages with local entertainment, vendors, local resource organizations, child-friendly activities, food and dance party. Local LGBTQ+ advocacy nonprofit Project Pride SRQ and its partners say in a news release that they were thrilled to “Carry Pride Forward” during the recent Gulfcoast Pride Festival & Street Party.