undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DeNiro elected to County Commission, while Ahearn-Koch re-elected and Entler wins second City Commission seat
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,7 days ago
Voter turnout highest for midterm election in at least 16 years. The new Sarasota County commissioner will be Republican Jim DeNiro, a Realtor and retired Sarasota Police Department sergeant while City of Sarasota incumbent Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch won re-election, and long-time neighborhood advocate Flo Entler defeated retired commercial Realtor John Harshman for the second at-large city seat on the ballot.