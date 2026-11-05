undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
President emeritus of Ringling College to receive Visit Sarasota County’s inaugural Florida Cultural Coast® Award
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
Recognition to take place during Indicators & Insights Summit on Nov. 19 at Art Ovation Hotel. “After decades of making creativity synonymous with our region’s identity,” Larry Thompson, president emeritus of the Ringling College of Art + Design, will receive Visit Sarasota County’s inaugural Florida’s Cultural Coast® Legacy Award,” Visit Sarasota County has announced.