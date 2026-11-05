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Circuit judge rules that D.R. Horton can build Live Local Act project next to Celery Fields
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,7 days ago
County Commission asks staff to schedule discussion of ruling during board’s Nov. 17 meeting. The state’s Live Local Act gives home construction company D.R. Horton of Texas the right to construct a Live Local Act project on property next to the Celery Fields, 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled on Nov. 4.
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